Sarpanch among three booked under PSA for narcotics' peddling in Kupwara

As per a police spokesman, the accuses trio identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 42, son of Abdul Jabbar Lone, Sarpanch of Darpora Lolab, Bilal Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie resident of Batpora Hayhama Kupwara and Tariq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Lalpora Kolav Kupwara were involved in narcotics peddling "in rampant ways and were continuously indulged in this crime trying to lure local youth towards this crime and also had let loose a reign of terror and fear in the area with their narcotics syndicate".

A warrant under Public Safety Act against trio was issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir after PSA dossier were submitted by Jammu and Kashmir police from Kupwara district, police said.