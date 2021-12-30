Sarpanch among three booked under PSA for narcotics' peddling in Kupwara

Srinagar Dec 30: Police on Thursday booked three persons including a Sarpanch under Public Safety Act for their involvement in narcotics peddling in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
As per a police spokesman, the accuses trio identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 42, son of Abdul Jabbar Lone, Sarpanch of Darpora Lolab, Bilal Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie resident of Batpora Hayhama Kupwara and Tariq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Lalpora Kolav Kupwara were involved in narcotics peddling "in rampant ways and were continuously indulged in this crime trying to lure local youth towards this crime and also had let loose a reign of terror and fear in the area with their narcotics syndicate".
A warrant under Public Safety Act against trio was issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir after PSA dossier were submitted by Jammu and Kashmir police from Kupwara district, police said.
As per police, the accused Sarpanch was booked in three cases earlier including FIR 49/2012 under section 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Lalpora, FIR 56/2017 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act in PS Lalpora and Case FIR 56/2019 under section 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Lalpora.
The second accused Bilal Ganie was booked in a case FIR 130/2016 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act of PS Kupwara and third peddler Tariq Bhat was earlier booked in case 24/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Lalpora.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that action over narcotic peddling is one of the top priority of Jammu and Kashmir police for which necessary action as well as preventive measures are being taken and action against these three persons and their detention under Public Safety Act is a "step forward to tighten noose against the narcotic peddlers of the district".
He further appealed people of the area to share information of those indulged in this crime so that necessary legal action could be taken against them.