Sarpanch arrested over rape allegations in Baramulla

Sopore, Apr 19: A sarpanch was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Rafiabad area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Ali Mohammed Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar,Sarpanch of Rawoocha village of Rafiabad was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.
The Sarpanch was arrested following a complaint by the woman, he said.
The official said a case FIR No 26/2023 u/s 376, 506, 109 IPC has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and further investigation has been set into motion.
Dar was arrested for being an alleged militant associate in 2017 but was released later.