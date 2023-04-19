Sarpanch arrested on rape charges in Rafiabad

Sopore, Apr 19: A Sarpanch was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Rafiabad area of police district Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
An official said that Ali Mohammed Dar Sarpanch of Rawoocha village of Rafiabad was arrested for allegedly raping a woman following a complaint by her that she was raped by him.
The official said a case FIR No 26/2023 u/s 376, 506, 109 IPC has been registered at Police Station Dangiwacha in Rafiabad and further investigation has been set into motion.