Sarpanch caught accepting bribe in Ganderbal: ACB

“The two siblings had some dispute over distribution of property. Sister of complainant approached the accused Sarpanch for settlement. The complainant alleged that Sarpanch has repeatedly been demanding bribe from him for settlement of the issue," the statement said.

Initially, it added that an amount of Rs 20,000 was demanded by the Sarpanch, however, after negotiations, he agreed to accept an amount of Rs 9,000 from the complainant.

“The complainant did not want to pay bribe and instead approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law," the statement said.

“On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 13/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up,” it said.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau, which laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 9,000 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Rather S/O Wali Mohd Rather R/O Manigam, Sarpanch Manigam-A," it said, adding that further investigation into the case is going on.