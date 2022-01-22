Sarpanch designated as competent authority to grant building permission in rural areas

Srinagar Jan 22: The J&K government on Saturday empowered Sarpanchs to have a say in issuance of permission for residential as well as commercial constructions in the respective Panchayats in the rural areas of the UT under the Panchayati Raj Act.
As per an order issued by the J&K Rural Development Department, the permission for residential constructions within the respective Panchayat jurisdiction will be issued by a 3-member Committee comprising Sarpanch of the Halqa, VLW (Panchayat Secretary) and Patwari of the respective Halqa.
Besides, the Sarpanchs have also been included in the competent authorities meant to give permission for commercial and other government buildings in the rural areas.
The committee to issue permission both for commercial and government buildings will be chaired by the concerned SDM and will have Tehsildar of the sub-division, Town Planning Officer, BDO and Sarpanch of the Halqa as members.
The committees have been set up after LG Manoj Sinha approval in this regard under the Panchayati Raj Act 1989 and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules 1996.