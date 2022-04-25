The SRTC bus carrying the PRIs had a head-on collision with a tipper near Renzi Tappar Pattan.

Sarpanch killed, two cops among six injured in road accident in Pattan

A Sarpanch from north Kashmir’s Kupwara was killed and four other PRI members besides two policemen were injured when a bus carrying PRIs met with an accident near Renzi Pattan in neighbouring Baramulla district on Monday. Special Arrangement