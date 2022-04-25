Sarpanch killed, two cops among six injured in road accident in Pattan

Srinagar, April 25: A Sarpanch from north Kashmir’s Kupwara was killed and four other PRI members besides two policemen winjured when a bus carrying PRIs met with an accident near Renzi Pattan in Baramulla district on Monday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the SRTC bus carrying the PRIs suffered a head-on collision with a tipper near Renzi Tappar Pattan, leading to the death of one of them identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Samad Bhat from Gulgam Kupwara and injuries to six others.
The injured were identified as Haqeeqat Shah son of Abdul Qayoom, Abdul Qayoom Shah son of Aladin of Gugloosa Kupwara, constable Abdul Hameed Bhat son of Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Jabbar Lone son of Abdul Rahim Lone of Sherwanipora Baramulla, SGCT Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohiuddin , Abdul Ahad Khan son of Wali Mohammad Khan of Nutnoosa.
They have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.