Sarveshwar Smile Foundation holds awareness programme

Srinagar, Mar 5: Sarveshwar Smile Foundation. a J&K-based NGO, organised an awareness programme at village Pehloo district Baramulla.
As per the statement, Pooja Gupta chairperson of Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation, a leading entrepreneur and social worker met with the women artisans of village Pehloo, District Pulwama and briefed them about various activities which household women can take up to enhance family income.
Pooja Gupta chairperson of Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation conveyed that Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation is committed to bringing smiles to the faces of the women's community at large and gave her commitment to free-of-cost one-month training on Kashmiri embroidery, cutting and tailoring. at their doorstep followed by marketing of finished products.
Pooja Gupta who is a great social worker and keeps a deep interest in women' empowerment in her address talked about the importance of such training which gives empowerment to women for their better livelihood.
"We are going to organise six such Income generating training camps at various places preferably at border areas with follow-up to ensure income generation activity at the doorstep of the trainee," she said.