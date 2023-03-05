Sarveshwar Smile Foundation holds awareness programme

As per the statement, Pooja Gupta chairperson of Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation, a leading entrepreneur and social worker met with the women artisans of village Pehloo, District Pulwama and briefed them about various activities which household women can take up to enhance family income.

Pooja Gupta chairperson of Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation conveyed that Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation is committed to bringing smiles to the faces of the women's community at large and gave her commitment to free-of-cost one-month training on Kashmiri embroidery, cutting and tailoring. at their doorstep followed by marketing of finished products.