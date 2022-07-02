SASB launches integrated online facility for yatris

Srinagar: To provide an opportunity for Amarnath yatris across the world who could not come for the yatra this year, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) is extending the online facility for performing virtual Pooja, virtual Hawan, and Prasad booking so that the yatris have a personalised experience of the of godliness and bliss of the Amarnath cave shrine.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the cave shrine would offer it in the devotee’s name, besides the Prasad would be subsequently delivered at the doorsteps of the yatris.
CEO SASB Nitishwar Kumar said that the online services could be booked through www.shriamarnathjishrine.com by clicking the book online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad link and through the board’s mobile application that could be downloaded through https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath by paying Rs 1100 for virtual Pooja, Rs 1100 for Prasad booking with 5 gm silver coin of Amarnathji and Rs 2100 for Prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Amarnathji) and Rs 5100 for the special Hawan or combination of any of these.
He said that the virtual Pooja or Hawan would be carried out by the Pujaris at the cave shrine by pronouncing the name and Gotra of the devotee along with chanting Mantras and Shlokas.
“Maximising the use of available technology and digitisation, the devotees will be let in a virtual online room through Jio meet application wherein they can have a special virtual Pooja and Darshan of Lord Shiva,” Kumar said. “We have made an arrangement with the Postal Department for dispatching Prasad within 48 hours.”
He said that once the booking was done, SASB would share the link and date and time on the registered mobile number or email address of the yatri.
The portal has been developed by SASB with the help of the National Informatics Centre, J&K.