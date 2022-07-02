SASB launches integrated online facility for yatris

Srinagar: To provide an opportunity for Amarnath yatris across the world who could not come for the yatra this year, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) is extending the online facility for performing virtual Pooja, virtual Hawan, and Prasad booking so that the yatris have a personalised experience of the of godliness and bliss of the Amarnath cave shrine.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the cave shrine would offer it in the devotee’s name, besides the Prasad would be subsequently delivered at the doorsteps of the yatris.