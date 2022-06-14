SASB organises Pratham Pooja at Holy Cave

Srinagar: Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday performed Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima at Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji, amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising Pratham Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Amarnath for the peaceful conduct of the Annual Yatra.

The CEO prayed for the smooth conduct of Yatra 2022 and well-being of the people. The CEO welcomed and encouraged the devotees across the country to take part in the 43 days long Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2022 which is scheduled to commence from 30th June and shall conclude on 11th August.