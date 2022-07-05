SASB starts souvenir counter facility at Baltal, Chandanwari

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said under this initiative, the devotees can visit the souvenir counter set up by the SASB at the Amarnath Cave shrine and buy silver coins of 5 gm for Rs 700 and 10 gm for Rs 1300.

The spokesman said that the devotees can also have Prasad with 5 gm silver coin for Rs 1000 and Prasad with 10 gm silver coin for Rs 2000 and Prasad without coin for Rs 501 from the counters setup at Domel Access Control Gate, Baltal and Chandanwari Access Control Gate, Pahalgam.