SASB starts souvenir counter facility at Baltal, Chandanwari

Srinagar: In addition to the online facility of providing Prasad with silver coins, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), in its new initiative, has introduced the offline facility for making Prasad and silver coins available to the devotees for paying obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said under this initiative, the devotees can visit the souvenir counter set up by the SASB at the Amarnath Cave shrine and buy silver coins of 5 gm for Rs 700 and 10 gm for Rs 1300.
The spokesman said that the devotees can also have Prasad with 5 gm silver coin for Rs 1000 and Prasad with 10 gm silver coin for Rs 2000 and Prasad without coin for Rs 501 from the counters setup at Domel Access Control Gate, Baltal and Chandanwari Access Control Gate, Pahalgam.
He said that this would fulfill the long-pending desire of the devotees expressed from time to time.
The spokesman said that the SASB in the future would also continue to take such initiatives to provide more facilities to the yatris coming from all over the country as well as abroad for the Amarnath Yatra.