Satisfied with the upkeep of parks in J&K, HC closes PIL

A division bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha KhajuriaKazmi closed the PIL after going through the reports the authorities had filed, indicating the efforts to develop and maintain the green space in the cities of Srinagar, Jammu and other places.

“This Court is also satisfied that the authorities are doing the needful for maintenance and preservation of the green space and parks. We are of the view that it may not be necessary for us to monitor the same at this stage and accordingly, the present PIL is closed,” the bench said.