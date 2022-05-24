Satish Tickoo killing: Case adjourned till June 7

Srinagar: A Sessions Court here on Monday adjourned till June 7 a Criminal Revision Petition with regard to the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo in February 1990.

The adjournment followed an email by advocate Utsav Bains, counsel for the family, seeking deferment of the hearing.

While granting the adjournment, 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge posted the revision petition on June 7.

“Nobody has caused an appearance on the behalf of the petitioner. A mail has been received from counsel for petitioner for adjournment,” the court said in the order and posted the plea for further consideration on June 7.