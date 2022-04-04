Satya Pal Malik, Dulat to receive Sant Namdev National Award

New Delhi, Apr 4: In order to strengthen the bonds between the bordering States from north-east, Kashmir, Punjab and Maharashtra, Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik and former IPS officer AS Dulat have been chosen for the prestigious ‘Sant Namdev National Awards’ for the years 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President and former Union Minister MP Sharad Pawar will confer the award on April 7 in New Delhi. The function will be presided over by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President Harmeet Singh Kalka.
The prestigious “Sant Namdev National Award” has been instituted by the well-known Pune-based NGO Sarhad. It is a social, cultural and educational organisation, dedicated for the past four decades to the welfare of the strife-hit people in bordering areas of the country. It strives to establish strong bonds between them and the people of Pune, a press note said.
Sarhad President Sanjay Nahar said, “‘We are proud to confer this award on Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik and former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and former Secretary of Research and Analysis (RAW) AS Dulat for their exemplary life and work for peace, development and prosperity of the bordering states. Their role in strengthening the bonds between the bordering states and Maharashtra has been vital. “