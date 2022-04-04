Satya Pal Malik, Dulat to receive Sant Namdev National Award

Sarhad President Sanjay Nahar said, “‘We are proud to confer this award on Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik and former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and former Secretary of Research and Analysis (RAW) AS Dulat for their exemplary life and work for peace, development and prosperity of the bordering states. Their role in strengthening the bonds between the bordering states and Maharashtra has been vital. “