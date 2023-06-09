Saurabh Bhagat inaugurates innovative ‘waste-to-wealth' system at KU

Srinagar, June 9: Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology Department, J&K government, Saurabh Bhagat Friday inaugurated an innovative waste-to-wealth system at the University of Kashmir (KU).
A statement of KU issued here said that the pilot project, which utilises the remarkable waste processing capabilities of black soldier fly larvae, is sponsored by J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC).
It was launched by E&P Community Farms in collaboration with Abdul Rashid Bhat of EMRC, KU, at the University Landscape Division.
Bhagat hailed this "revolutionary" waste management solution as a significant step towards a greener and cleaner future. He emphasised the need for innovative approaches in waste management and expressed his confidence in the potential of the new system.
Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Special Secretary to VC Dr Tanveer A Shah, Media Advisor Dr Salima Jan, Additional Director JKST&IC Dr Nasir A Shah, Assistant Director JKST&IC Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Coordinator University Landscape Division Dr Anzar A Khuroo, Assistant Landscape Officer Dr Akhtar were present on the occasion.
CEO of E&P Community Farms, Mounica Kavya Podilapu, spearheaded the establishment of the pilot plant, which showcases the system's ability to process wet waste within a single day.
This cutting-edge waste processing technology promises substantial benefits in terms of efficiency and environmental sustainability. The system boasts remarkable achievements, including a staggering 97 percent reduction in waste processing time, an 80 percent reduction in land requirements, and a 50 percent reduction in manpower needs compared to traditional methods.