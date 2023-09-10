Save Apple, Save Kashmir | AFFI lays strong emphasis on post-harvest management

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami while addressing the conference said that the apple growers should not be forced to sell their produce at increasingly throwaway prices.

“Our growers must get the fair prices of their labour,” Tarigami said.

He said that for the whole year they worked hard and then a sense of despair engulfed them after their harvest fetched them too little to meet their basic needs.

“And even if the first-rate apple fetches them a fair price , but how about the c-grade apples or windfall,” asked Tarigami.

He said that it is very unfortunate that the region which is the highest apple producer of apples in the country has no facilities for the procurement of such apples.