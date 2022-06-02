Save innocent lives in Kashmir: Cong to Govt

Patnitop: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of Bank manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan in Kulgam area of Kashmir and called for urgent and effective measures to save innocent lives in Kashmir.

The entire rank and file of the party at “Nav Sankalp Shivar” expressed deep shock and grief over the killing and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim.