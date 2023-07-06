SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking election in Jammu and Kashmir

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said that the matter related to Article 370 is listed for directions on July 11 and they will hear this plea thereafter only. The court said that let them see what happens in the matter related to Article 370 and then it will see a plea seeking to hold elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

