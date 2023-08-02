SC begins hearing petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation

The apex court is hearing the petitions after a gap of four years.

A 5-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud is hearing the batch of petitions challenging the 2019 Presidential Order taking away the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of J&K and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

The Constitution Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, would hear the matter consecutively starting from August 2, except for Mondays and Fridays.