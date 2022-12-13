SC collegium recommends Justice N Kotiswar Singh as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Born on 1st March, 1963 at Imphal, Manipur, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh had schooling from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal and Pre University Course in Science from St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.

Justice Singh graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University with B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science in 1983 and obtained his Degree in Law (L.L.B.) from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1986. Justice Singh was enrolled as an Advocate in 1986.

Justice Singh served as the Advocate General of the State of Manipur from 3 November 2007 till elevation to the Bench. Justice Singh was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 17 October 2011 and as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 7 November 2012.