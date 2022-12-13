SC collegium recommends Justice N Kotiswar Singh as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Srinagar, Dec 13: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended Justice N. Kotiswar Singh as the Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court.
Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, presently posted in Gauhati High Court, was among three High Court judges recommended to be transferred by the collegium. The two other judges include Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra of Uttarakhand to CJ Jharkhand and Justice K.Vinod Chandran of Kerala to Chief Justice of High Court of Gauhati, according to the order of the collegium, reported news agency GNS.
Born on 1st March, 1963 at Imphal, Manipur, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh had schooling from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal and Pre University Course in Science from St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.
Justice Singh graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University with B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science in 1983 and obtained his Degree in Law (L.L.B.) from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1986. Justice Singh was enrolled as an Advocate in 1986.
Justice Singh served as the Advocate General of the State of Manipur from 3 November 2007 till elevation to the Bench. Justice Singh was sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 17 October 2011 and as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 7 November 2012.
Justice N. Kotishwar Singh was appointed as a Judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation with effect from 23 March 2013.
Justice N. Kotishwar Singh was appointed to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court w.e.f. 21 September 2020 to 09 January 2021 and from 9 May 2022 to 22 June 2022.