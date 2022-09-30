SC collegium recommends transfer of CJ Pankaj Mithal, elevation of Justice Magrey as CJ J&K & Ladakh HC

Srinagar, Sept 30: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal from J&K to Rajasthan and elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
A resolution to this effect was passed by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, reported Bar and Bench on the transfer recommendation.
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2022 has recommended transfer of Dr S Muralidhar from Orrisa to Madras, and Pankaj Mithal from J&K to Rajasthan, read a statement.
In a separate statement, the SC Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Magrey as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Justice Magrey was appointed as Permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir vide notification No. K.13021/01/2012-US.II dated 7th March, 2013 and took oath of office on 8th March, 2013.