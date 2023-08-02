SC guardian of individuals’ rights: Chugh

According to a local news agency, KNS, he was reacting to the statements of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami that people of Jammu and Kashmir have pinned their hopes of justice to Supreme court.

“They are just doing politics. What they mean by justice? Did they forget women of J&K were sufferers, while tribals population including Paharis, Valmakis, SCs, STs and West Pakistan refugees were deprived of their rights. They never raised their voice for their justice they are just doing politics,” Chugh said.