SC guardian of individuals’ rights: Chugh

Srinagar, Aug 2: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chug on Wednesday said that Supreme Court is the guardian of the rights of individuals and weaker sections of the society who were deprived of their rights before abrogation of Article 370.
According to a local news agency, KNS, he was reacting to the statements of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami that people of Jammu and Kashmir have pinned their hopes of justice to Supreme court.
“They are just doing politics. What they mean by justice? Did they forget women of J&K were sufferers, while tribals population including Paharis, Valmakis, SCs, STs and West Pakistan refugees were deprived of their rights. They never raised their voice for their justice they are just doing politics,” Chugh said.
He said that they are misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir by their slogan of justice. “They had made hallow promises to the people and Article 370 was the biggest hindrance in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the weaker sections,” BJP leader said.