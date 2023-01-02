Scale of Finance for agriculture, other sectors finalised in  Kulgam

The meeting held threadbare discussion to determine and fix the Scale of Finance for providing short term loans to the farmers in the shape of Working Capital for various field crops. Discussion was also held regarding the costs involved in various sub items such as fodder, fertilizer, pesticides, labour and manure etc for growing the crops and maintenance of dairy animals.

It was informed that the rates finalised by the Committee will be forwarded to the State Level Technical Committee. The rates approved in scale of finance serves as a tool for arriving at the Potential Credit Plan of the district, informed DDM NABARD.