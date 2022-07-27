Scare in twin Gurez villages after cloud burst in woods

Bandipora, 27 July: A cloudburst at the upper reaches of Tulail on Wednesday caused scare among people of at least two villages in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
As per the local DDC, Aijaz Raja, the cloudburst occurred at the upper reaches of Chakwali, a far flung village of the district.
"Soon after the cloud burst occurred there was a sudden increase in the discharge of muddy waters in the Kishanganga river," Raja said.
He said the increase in discharge scared people of Chakwali and Gujjran villages adding, however, the water levels declined gradually and locals heaved a sigh of relief.
"Even now as we talk the water levels are steadily declining to normal levels," he said.
Officials said that they were analysing the situation and said that there was no loss of life or property damage reported as yet except to a small wooden bridge over the river near Abdullan village.
"No damage as yet except one wooden bridge," SDM Gurez, Mudasir Ahamd told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the locals from the centrally located Dawar said that the weather there was pleasant with Abdul Raheem, a local Sarpanch saying that no increase in discharge is being witnessed in Kishanganga river.