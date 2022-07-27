Scare in twin Gurez villages after cloud burst in woods

As per the local DDC, Aijaz Raja, the cloudburst occurred at the upper reaches of Chakwali, a far flung village of the district.

"Soon after the cloud burst occurred there was a sudden increase in the discharge of muddy waters in the Kishanganga river," Raja said.

He said the increase in discharge scared people of Chakwali and Gujjran villages adding, however, the water levels declined gradually and locals heaved a sigh of relief.