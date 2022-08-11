Kashmir

SCERT organises workshop

The day-long workshop was organised by SCERT inviting representatives from District Institutes of Education (DIET) and schools to find ways for full utilisation of ATL.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, School Education Department, B K Singh on Thursday asked teachers to make Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL's) fully functional while asserting that scientific temper is essential for fostering a progressive society and advancing the nation in all sectors.

The Principal Secretary made these comments while addressing the workshop on utilisation of ATL here.

