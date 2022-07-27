Scholarship for 30 wards of police personnel sanctioned

Srinagar, July 26: Continuing its efforts to provide financial assistance to the school going wards of deceased police personnel, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned financial assistance in favour of 30 such wards vide an order issued today.
Under this order, Rupees five thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of thirty wards, pursuing education between primary to graduation level. Scholarship has been sanctioned for the academic year 2021-2022 out of the Central Police Welfare Fund. Police headquarters during the current years has sanctioned scholarship in favour of 131 school going wards of deceased police personnel who died while in service due to natural/accidental deaths.
Police headquarters under its different welfare schemes has been providing financial assistance to its “serving/retired police personnel, SPOs.” “Schemes are also in place for the assistance of families of the martyrs.”