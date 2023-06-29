School children from Baramulla embark on Bharat Darshan tour

Baramulla, June 29: In a remarkable initiative aimed at fostering unity, breaking barriers, and providing exposure to financially disadvantaged students, the 53 Battalion of CRPF Baramulla on Thursday sent around 20 girl students from half a dozen schools across the district for Bharat Darshan tour.
The group of students, mostly from class 6th to 8th witnessed the participation of female students including nine Muslim, three Sikh, and eight Hindus residing in Uri, Singhpora, and Baramulla areas.
The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Balbir Singh Raina along with a senior CRPF officer Prem Pratap Singh, flagged off the enthusiastic students, urging them to seize this golden opportunity and create lasting memories of their journey. The tour, meticulously planned by the CRPF, seeks to offer these students a chance to broaden their horizons and gain exposure to the outside world.
With a strong focus on inclusivity, the selection process for the tour was based on the students' financial background and their individual interests.
"Those students belonging to financially weaker families were given priority, ensuring that this transformative experience reached those who needed it the most," a CRPF Officer said.
The students chosen for this unique opportunity represent a diverse mix of backgrounds, enabling them to learn from one another and celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture, the officer said.