School children from Baramulla embark on Bharat Darshan tour

The group of students, mostly from class 6th to 8th witnessed the participation of female students including nine Muslim, three Sikh, and eight Hindus residing in Uri, Singhpora, and Baramulla areas.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Balbir Singh Raina along with a senior CRPF officer Prem Pratap Singh, flagged off the enthusiastic students, urging them to seize this golden opportunity and create lasting memories of their journey. The tour, meticulously planned by the CRPF, seeks to offer these students a chance to broaden their horizons and gain exposure to the outside world.