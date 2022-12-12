School girl jumps into Jhelum in Sopore, search on

Sopore, Dec 12: A 17-year-old girl jumped into the river Jhelum in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday prompting the authorities to launch a search and rescue operation.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the girl, a student of 9th standard, jumped into the river near Jamia bridge.
He said following the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot to launch search and rescue operation.
He added the searches were going on when the reports last came in.