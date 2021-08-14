School heads, staff to sing ‘Rashtra Gaan’ across J&K today

The directions have been issued in continuation with the Administrative Department’s letter issued on August 6 regarding the celebrations of the Independence Day.

The SED and the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) convened a joint meeting on August 13 wherein it was decided that all the staff members including heads of schools and staff deployed from YSS would sing ‘Rashtra Gaan’ with background of joint banner of SED and YSS on August 15.

“They will make a video of it and upload it on the website rashtragaan.in,” the official document reads.

The heads of the schools and the staff deployed in schools from YSS departments have been advised to cooperate with each other and make the event a grand success.

“Wherever available, playgrounds of schools should be used jointly by SED, PRIs and YSS for the event and sports,” the document reads.

The government has warned of strict action in case of any non-compliance by the staff deployed in schools from the YSS department.

“Any non-compliance of staff members deployed from the YSS department will be viewed seriously and reported to the department for necessary action,” the official document reads.

The Administrative Department has instructed the Director School Education of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions to circulate the instructions to the concerned for compliance.

SED earlier made physical attendance of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools mandatory.

The school heads were also directed to hoist tricolour on August 15 that is celebrated as Independence Day across the country.

The school heads were instructed to call students to school and make them learn the national anthem which they have to sing on August 15 in their respective schools.

The flag will be hoisted by each head of the institution.

Meanwhile, all the heads of divisions, professors, associate professors of Shalimar campus of SKUAST-K and faculty members residing at Shalimar campus have been enjoined upon to comply with the government instructions in letter and spirit with regard to the celebration of Independence Day.

“The national flag on Independence Day will be unfurled at Shalimar Campus at 10 am while following Covid-19 protocol and procedures,” a university notice reads.