School heads to impose fine on shopkeepers selling tobacco within 100 yards of institutes: Director

Srinagar, March 09: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Thursday stated that all the heads of the institutions are authorised to impose a fine from shopkeepers selling tobacco within 100 yards of the educational institution.

In this regard, the DSEK held a divisional level sensitization training programme for officers of School Education Department regarding the ill effects of the tobacco products and implementation of COTPA-2023.

The initiative has been taken to ensure tobacco free educational institutions across Kashmir.

“We have established health and wellness institutions in all the educational institutions which are monitored by the heads of the institutions,” DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir told reporters on the sidelines of the programme.