School magazine Aagur released at GBHSS Mantrigam

Mantrigam (Bandipora), Oct 10: Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Muhmmad Amin Beigh released the School magazine “Aagur-the source” of Higher Secondary School Mantrigam here in Bandipora today.
The magazine was released in presence of Principal NM Higher Secondary School Kaloosa, Zonal Education Officer Quil Bandipora and other dignitaries of the area.
Principal Masoodul Hussan Rishi,Vice Principal Hashim Bhat, senior lecturers including Muhmmad Iqbal Magray, Mohd Iqbal Baba Iftikar Rashid Wani,Ishityaq Ahmed,Gawhar Ahmed Baba,Reyaz Ahmed Pintoon, other staff members and students attended the program.
Vice Principal welcomed the guests and Shabir Ahmad Wagay in a lecture presented the school profile and achievements while students of GHSS Mantrigam presented songs and performed artistic activities during the event.
The programme began with recitation of the Quran. Vice Principal HSS Mantrigam in his welcome address thanked the chief guest and other dignitaries for sparing their valuable time to grace the occasion.
He also briefed the audience about the salient features of the school magazine Aagur.
Principal Masood Hussain Rishi thanked all the staff and students for their hardwork and dedication in giving shape to the schools maiden magazine and advised staff and students to keep enthusiasm and dedication alive.
Chief guest and CEO Bandipora Muhmmad Amin Beigh in his address congratulated the principal, staff members and students for putting in their best efforts to publish the school magazine and also encouraged all HIO’s to publish the school magazine.
Others who spoke on the occasion include Zeo Quil Bandipora Muhmmad Hussain,Senior Lecturer Muhmmad Iqbal Magray and teacher Qufeel Ahmed. The proceedings of the programme were conducted by students Mahapara Sabada and Gazala Anawar.