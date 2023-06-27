School managements in central, north Kashmir asked to seek prior permission for picnics

The officer said that in order to handle this significant and sensitive issue pertaining to student community and parents there was an immediate need of attention, consideration and disposal as well as redressal of these grievances on top priority as it involves the safety, security and well being of tender boys and girls studying in government as well as private schools of various districts of Kashmir Division.

It also said that a new trend of summer camps has begun and in its backdrop many reports have come to fore "where students have drowned or got hurt, or indulge in eve teasing, molestation, theft and other crimes during these camps."