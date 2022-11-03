Two migrant labourers shot at, injured in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 03: Two migrant labourers who were working at a school in southern Anantnag district were shot at and injured by terrorists on Thursday, police said.
"Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital. Further details shall follow," said a police spokesman on Twitter.
He didn't immediately give any details on the condition of their health.