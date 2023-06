Srinagar Police, in a tweet, said that Shabir Ahmad Mir was arrested in an FIR registered at Shalteng police station.

"Shabir Ahmad Mir S/o Gh Rasool Mir R/o Zadibal, Srinagar working as Principal of Govt HSS Gund Hassi Bhat arrested in molestation case. FIR no 31/2023 U/s 354D, 294 & 506 of IPC registered at Shalteng PS, " it said.