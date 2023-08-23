Schoolgirls in J&K's Budgam learn martial arts for self defence

Budgam, Aug 23: In a move to empower and protect schoolgirls in the Budgam district, martial arts training is being provided to them.

This initiative aims to equip the girls with self-defence skills and boost their confidence. The training program includes various martial arts techniques such as karate, taekwondo, and judo.

Expert trainers have been hired to teach the girls the fundamentals of self-defence and combat.

"The training sessions are conducted in a safe and supportive environment, with emphasis on physical fitness, mental discipline, and self-control. The girls also learn about situational awareness and strategies to handle potential threats or attacks. This initiative is commendable as it not only focuses on the physical aspect of self-defence but also promotes mental and emotional well-being", said coach Syed Shujaat Shah.