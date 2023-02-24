Schools asked to complete Term II exams of junior classes by March 20

"In this regard students are quite well prepared and are waiting for the conduct of said examinations as per the feedback from the school heads," reads an official communication issued to all CEOs and Principal DIETs.

"Pertinently the modus operandi of the said examinations has already been communicated to all DIETs and CEOs by SCERT J&K," it reads. In wake of this all the CEOs and DIETs have been asked to instruct the schools Heads of the concerned districts to complete the process of examinations up-to March 20 of 2023 "so that the class work of new classes can be started immediately."