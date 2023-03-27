Schools 'forcing' parents to buy textbooks from specific shops will face action: Director Education

Srinagar, March 27: The School Education Department (SED) on Monday assured action against the private schools for forcing parents to purchase textbooks for kids from specific bookshops.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir, while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function here, said the department will initiate action against any private schools who will keep their textbooks available at specific shops.

“If any parent has any specific complaint he should come forward and register his grievance with the concerned CEO or with the Directorate. Action will be taken as per law against the erring schools," the DSEK said.

The assurance comes in wake of the complaints of the unfair trade practice of private schools in nexus with the book sellers continues to go unchecked in the Valley.