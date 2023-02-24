Schools in J&K asked to complete Term-II exams of junior classes by March 20

Srinagar February 24:The School Education Department (SED) has asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to ensure completion of Term-II examination of all junior classes by March 20.
The instructions have been issued in order to ensure timely commencement of the class work for new academic session in schools.
The examinations of students from class 1st to 7th and 9th are held in the respective schools as per the guidelines formulated by SCERT J&K.
"In this regard students are quite well prepared and are waiting for the conduct of said examinations as per the feedback from the school heads," read an official communication issued to all CEOs and Principal DIETs.
"Pertinently the modus operandi of the said examinations has already been communicated to all DIETs and CEOs by SCERT J&K," it read.
All the CEOs and DIETs have been asked to instruct the schools heads of the concerned districts to complete the process of examinations up-to March 20 of 2023 "so that the classwork of new classes
can be started immediately."
The J&K government adopted March session of examination from the current academic year following which it was instructed that the annual examination for students of all classes will be conducted in March.
The Term II examination of class 8th students is also scheduled from February 27 to March 10 of 2023 in soft zone areas followed by commencement of exam in hard zone areas from March 24 to April 8 of 2023.
The exam will be conducted through SCERT and respective District Institute of Education & Trainings (DIETs) in coordination with Complex Heads across JKUT, in 2639 identified Assessment centers.
In this regard, the Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar has sought cooperation and support of divisional administration Kashmir in conducting the year end assessment of class 8th students smoothly.
"Conducting of year end assessment is an important activity in which all constituents of school education department and other stakeholders are involved to maintain sanctity and secrecy of the assessment," read a letter addressed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.
"I shall be highly thankful to you for providing full cooperation and facilitation to assessment teams appointed by DIETs to ensure smooth and fair conduct of assessment by adopting prescribed SOPs," the letter stated.
The Principal Secretary has informed the Divisional Commissioner that in case of School Based Assessment (SBA) upto Class 7th and Class 9th assessment is being conducted by concerned Head of Schools (Government as well as Private) under the supervision and consultation of respective Complex Heads.
"Respective DIETs in coordination with Complex Heads have already made all necessary arrangements for the said Assessment at respective identified Assessment Centers across JKUT," the letter said.