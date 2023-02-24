Schools in J&K asked to complete Term-II exams of junior classes by March 20

Srinagar February 24:The School Education Department (SED) has asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to ensure completion of Term-II examination of all junior classes by March 20.

The instructions have been issued in order to ensure timely commencement of the class work for new academic session in schools.

The examinations of students from class 1st to 7th and 9th are held in the respective schools as per the guidelines formulated by SCERT J&K.

"In this regard students are quite well prepared and are waiting for the conduct of said examinations as per the feedback from the school heads," read an official communication issued to all CEOs and Principal DIETs.

"Pertinently the modus operandi of the said examinations has already been communicated to all DIETs and CEOs by SCERT J&K," it read.

All the CEOs and DIETs have been asked to instruct the schools heads of the concerned districts to complete the process of examinations up-to March 20 of 2023 "so that the classwork of new classes

can be started immediately."