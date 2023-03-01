Schools reopen in Kashmir after three months of winter vacation

Students dressed in uniforms were seen heading to respective schools very early in the morning as the School Education Department has changed school timing in Srinagar city from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The schools also opened in winter zones of Poonch district. Hundreds of students headed to private as well as government schools in winter zones of Poonch. The session would mostly witness exams of the students.

The schools up to class 5th were ordered to observe winter vacation from December 1 to February 28, the classes from 6th to 8th from December 12 and those from 9th to 12 standard from December 19. (GNS)