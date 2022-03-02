Schools reopen in Kashmir after winter break

Srinagar, March 02: All the government and private schools across Kashmir valley resumed class work on Wednesday after over two-month long winter vacations.
There was hustle and bustle across the valley with students gathering at bus stops to board their school buses. Also, the highway and link roads were abuzz with the school buses ferrying school going children from their homes to schools.
Rush of private vehicles was also witnessed on roads leading to different schools wherein parents were seen accompanying their kids to their schools.
Dressed in colourful school uniforms, the students were seen rejoicing the reunion with their peers.
The government schools resumed offline class work from primary to higher secondary level while in private schools the class work was resumed from middle to higher secondary level classes. The routine schooling for kindergarten and primary classes in private schools will resume a week later.
“We are happy to see our pals and friends in schools after a long time. We meet our friends at private tuition centres during winter months but the excitement of joining our classmates in schools is altogether different,” said a student of a Srinagar school.
The first day in both government and private educational institutions was observed as a ‘welcome day’. The schools were decorated with buntings and balloons to make it attractive for students while as the school management also ensured proper adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
The students were seen showing their Covid19 vaccination certificates and wearing face masks as well. The schools had also kept hand sanitizers and thermal scanners available at the entry point of the school premises.
The government has already advised the schools to ensure smooth transition of students from home-based lockdown to formal schooling besides providing support to them on school reopening.
The school heads have been asked to ensure emotional wellbeing of students and teachers as well.
The parents and the stakeholders have also called for adoption of a play way method of teaching in schools for the children.
“Create an air of festivity in schools. Let us break the ice and pass on a message that this week it will be more play, more fun. We should make small groups of children so that they share the experiences of long pauses, the woes, the happiness, the stress keeping Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in mind,” the DSEK said in his message.