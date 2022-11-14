Schools to remain open in Kashmir till weather permits: Div Com

Srinagar, Nov 14: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole on Monday said that the schools would remain open as long as weather permits.
He said that class work shall continue as long as there is no major snowfall in plains in the Valley.
“There is no clarity needed. Every year, when there is heavy snowfall in plains including in the city, schools are closed for vacations,” Pole said as reported by news agency, GNS.
“It depends on nature and may be, the schooling shall continue beyond December 15. There is already clarity given by Director School Education Kashmir and every year, not just this season, schools shall remain open until there is major snowfall. It is all weather dependent,” he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here.
Meanwhile, authorities on Monday suspended class work for students in various schools in at least four districts -Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Kupwara - of Jammu and Kashmir amid inclement weather.