Schools to remain open in Kashmir till weather permits: Div Com

Srinagar, Nov 14: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole on Monday said that the schools would remain open as long as weather permits.

He said that class work shall continue as long as there is no major snowfall in plains in the Valley.

“There is no clarity needed. Every year, when there is heavy snowfall in plains including in the city, schools are closed for vacations,” Pole said as reported by news agency, GNS.