Science filmmaking workshop begins at CUK’s DCJ

Ganderbal, Dec 12: Five-day workshop on “Science Filmmaking” organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) under the project “Science Communication, Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) in Urdu & Kashmiri” began at Tulmulla campus here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Media Studies and SCoPE Project Coordinator, Prof. Shahid Rasool said the idea of the workshop is to create scientific temper among masses. He added that unless scientific knowledge reaches the common people, scientific temper cannot be created. About the workshop, he said that it will provide a platform for the scientists and the filmmakers and understand how the technology can be used for reaching out to the masses. He asked the students to create short videos in local languages that can help disseminate scientific information among people, adding that the same would be screened at the end of the workshop.
Addressing the participants, independent filmmaker, Jalal-ud-Din Baba, said, “filmmaking is basically a social activism.” “Everyone, regardless of the field they are in, can and should make science films.” He added that science filmmaking is a complete social transformation in a sense that it can be used to highlight health, environmental and other issues prevalent in the society.
Sharing his experience on filmmaking, senior producer, EMMRC, Dr Tariq Abdullah, instructed the participants to think of their audience in terms of an individual. “The message conveyed by the film should be clear and in simple language.”