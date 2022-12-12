Science filmmaking workshop begins at CUK’s DCJ

Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Media Studies and SCoPE Project Coordinator, Prof. Shahid Rasool said the idea of the workshop is to create scientific temper among masses. He added that unless scientific knowledge reaches the common people, scientific temper cannot be created. About the workshop, he said that it will provide a platform for the scientists and the filmmakers and understand how the technology can be used for reaching out to the masses. He asked the students to create short videos in local languages that can help disseminate scientific information among people, adding that the same would be screened at the end of the workshop.