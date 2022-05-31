Science tour organised

Srinagar, May 31: The New Light Public School Tangdar organised a science tour for the students .About 63 student from 7th and 8th standard along with their teachers visited the agriculture and sericulture farm where the experts explained the cultivation of various vegetables.
The experts apprised that how the new techniques and organic methods are used to grow vegetables .In sericulture farm students got information from the experts that how silkworm is reared. The Department of Agriculture and Sericulture collaborated in the event.