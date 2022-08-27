Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of KVK Anantnag held

Anantnag: The 9th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of KVK Anantnag for reviewing the progress report of 2021-22 and discussing the action plan of 2022-2023 was held under the Chairmanship of VC SKUAST Kashmir, Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganie today at Meeting Hall of KVK Dooru, here.

Threadbare discussions with regard to achievements, functioning and targets of the KVK were held in the meeting. Head KVK Anantnag, Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and through a PowerPoint Presentation explained the achievement of the KVK so far.