Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of KVK Anantnag held

Anantnag: The 9th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of KVK Anantnag for reviewing the progress report of 2021-22 and discussing the action plan of 2022-2023 was held under the Chairmanship of VC SKUAST Kashmir, Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganie today at Meeting Hall of KVK Dooru, here.
Threadbare discussions with regard to achievements, functioning and targets of the KVK were held in the meeting. Head KVK Anantnag, Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and through a PowerPoint Presentation explained the achievement of the KVK so far.
During the meeting, various needs including availability of staff and scientists, fencing of the campus and macadamisation of the road leading to KVK and other demands were also discussed.
The VC heard the demands and assured fulfilling of three more vacant scientist positions at KVK Anantnag. He directed the head of the KVK to adopt some government school in the vicinity where students would be taught about the basics of Agriculture and allied sectors so that agriculture technocrats are produced from the schools.
He suggested organising inspiring lectures for the students and teachers of the said school. The VC also stressed on cultivation of cash crops along with the traditional crops for doubling the income of the farmers.
Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir, Director Research SKUAST Kashmir, Dean Faculty Agriculture Vadora SKUAST Kashmir, District Officer NABARD, besides scientists of KVK Anantnag and representatives from Agriculture and allied sectors attended the meeting. Later, the VC interacted with the farmers and heard their suggestions for improvement of the agricultural activities. The VC also visited various crop fields of the KVK and assured all possible support for the development of the KVK.