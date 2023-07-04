‘Scientific works should be translated in regional languages’

The former MANUU VC, who is publishing an Urdu scientific magazine, “Science,” from the last 30 years, in his presentation, said, the people, especially the youth should be inquisitive and ask questions on everything, in order to gain knowledge. “Everyone should re-check and verify the information from credible sources, on scientific and other sensitive matters, so that there is no room for mistakes,” he said. Prof Mohammad Aslam, further asked the participants to strengthen their thinking process and keep their mind open for imagination, in order to give something novel to the society for the benefit of mankind.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, described Prof. Mohammad Aslam Pervaiz as an institution, who has been successfully imparting scientific knowledge among the people, through the monthly “science” magazine. Prof Shahid said the objective of SCoPE is to disseminate and popularise the scientific knowledge in the local languages, adding the SCoPE secretariat, CUK, is successfully publishing the monthly journals Tajassus (Urdu) and Gaash (Kashmiri), to inculcate the scientific temper among the people. He said such a venture not only promotes Scientific knowledge, but also promotes the local language and fiction as well. He further added that the SCoPE secretariat is preparing short films highlighting scientific achievements, which will be put on social media handles, for dissemination among the people.