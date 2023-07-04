‘Scientific works should be translated in regional languages’

Srinagar, July 4: SCoPE secretariat, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Department of Urdu, University of Kashmir, organised a special lecture by Prof. Mohammad Aslam Pervaiz, former Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), on “How to Spread Scientific Knowledge Through The Mother Tongue, Especially in Urdu”, at the KU’s EMMRC auditorium here Tuesday.
Dean Academic Affairs, CUK, and Chief Project Coordinator, SCoPE, Prof Shahid Rasool, Dean Research, KU, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Head Deptt of Urdu and Linguistics, KU, Prof Aejaz Mohammed Sheikh, Coordinator SCoPE, Dr. Irfan Alam, faculty members, research scholars and students of both the universities were present on the occasion.
In his lecture, Prof Mohammad Aslam Pervaiz, highlighted the significance and importance of disseminating the scientific knowledge among the masses through its translation in the native languages. “To inculcate and promote scientific temper among the people, cutting across the age barrier, the scientific works, particularly the discoveries and research works, should be translated in the regional languages,” Prof Mohammad Aslam said, adding the translation has to be done by the expert in the concerned field, so that the efficacy of the original work remains intact.
The former MANUU VC, who is publishing an Urdu scientific magazine, “Science,” from the last 30 years, in his presentation, said, the people, especially the youth should be inquisitive and ask questions on everything, in order to gain knowledge. “Everyone should re-check and verify the information from credible sources, on scientific and other sensitive matters, so that there is no room for mistakes,” he said. Prof Mohammad Aslam, further asked the participants to strengthen their thinking process and keep their mind open for imagination, in order to give something novel to the society for the benefit of mankind.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, described Prof. Mohammad Aslam Pervaiz as an institution, who has been successfully imparting scientific knowledge among the people, through the monthly “science” magazine. Prof Shahid said the objective of SCoPE is to disseminate and popularise the scientific knowledge in the local languages, adding the SCoPE secretariat, CUK, is successfully publishing the monthly journals Tajassus (Urdu) and Gaash (Kashmiri), to inculcate the scientific temper among the people. He said such a venture not only promotes Scientific knowledge, but also promotes the local language and fiction as well. He further added that the SCoPE secretariat is preparing short films highlighting scientific achievements, which will be put on social media handles, for dissemination among the people.
Addressing the gathering, Dean Research, KU, Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, emphasized upon the proper documentation of traditional and ancestral systems, in medicine, culture, languages and other vital areas, for further research. “Such documentation can become the backbone of research in particular fields,” he said. Prof Irshad Nawchoo, further stated that the traditional system of medicine is fast replacing the modern system, as it has very less side effects. “Our ancestors and forefathers had a natural cure for every disease and the medicines were predominantly extracted from the flowers and plants growing in the forest areas,” he said.
The programme was conducted by Sr Asst Prof Deptt of Urdu, Dr Mushtaq Haider and Prof Aejaz Mohammed Sheikh, proposed the vote of thanks.