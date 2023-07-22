SCoC members of SPSCs call on Lt Governor

The meeting was chaired by chairman of Goa Public Service Commission , Jose Manuel Noronha, chairman of SCoCs and was attended by Chairpersons of Nagaland, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, an official press release said.

During the meeting, host of issues like application of technology to selection processes in state public service commissions were discussed in detail. The standing committee meets around four times in a year and discusses and deliberates on issues that concern State Public Service Commissions. The standing committee is a nine member group represented by the chairman of concerned Public Service Commission and each member has a tenure of three years.