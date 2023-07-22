SCoC members of SPSCs call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, July 22: A delegation of members of Standing Committee of Chairpersons (SCoC) of State Public Service Commissions (SPSCs) called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.
The members of the Standing Committee- Jose Manuel Noronha Chairman, Goa PSC; Nalin B Upadhyay, Chairman Gujarat PSC; Sanjay Shrinet, Chairman Uttar Pradesh PSC; Alok Verma, Chairman Haryana PSC; W Honje Konyak, Chairman, Nagaland, PSC; Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, Chairman Assam PSC- along with Satish Chandra, Chairman J&K PSC were present during the meeting.
Earlier, a meeting of Standing Committee of Chairpersons (SCoC) of State Public Service Commission’s was held today at Conference Hall of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Solina here.
The meeting was chaired by chairman of Goa Public Service Commission , Jose Manuel Noronha, chairman of SCoCs and was attended by Chairpersons of Nagaland, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, an official press release said.
During the meeting, host of issues like application of technology to selection processes in state public service commissions were discussed in detail. The standing committee meets around four times in a year and discusses and deliberates on issues that concern State Public Service Commissions. The standing committee is a nine member group represented by the chairman of concerned Public Service Commission and each member has a tenure of three years.