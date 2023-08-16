Road accident (Representational Image)
Road accident (Representational Image) File
Kashmir

Scooty rider dead in collision with passenger vehicle in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 16: A 42-year-old man, riding a scooty, was killed after allegedly being hit by a sumo vehicle in Bumhama area in Kupwara district, officials said.

GNS reported that a scooty and a Sumo vehicle were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in fatal injuries to the scooty-rider.

The scooty-rider was evacuated to SDH Kupwara, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival. 

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard for investigations.

The official identified the deceased as Mohammad Maqbool Ganaie of Sever Thandipora. 

Accident

