Scooty rider dies after hit by truck in Kangan

Kangan, July 5 : A scooty rider was killed after the two-wheeler collided with a truck in Mammar area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
An official said that the truck bearing registration No. JK04F-3295 collided with the scooty JK16B-3357 ridden by Ashiq Ahmad Raina, 27, Son of Ghulam Mohammad Raina resident of Mammer Kangan , resulting critically injuries to him.
He was brought to PHC Ganiwan for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, an official said.
Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation taken up. A police official said that the truck driver has been arrested and truck had been seized.