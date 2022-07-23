Scooty rider dies in Sumbal accident

Bandipora, July 23: A young scooty rider died after he was hit by a truck in Sumbal sub-division of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.
The officials identified the deceased as Towseef Ahamd Guru, son of Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Naninara village in Sumbal.
The officials further said that Towseef received critical injuries in the accident near Shadipora and was immediately removed to the CHC Sumbal hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Meanwhile, police said that they had seized the truck and launched a manhunt to nab the truck driver who fled from the spot after hitting the scooty rider while a case under relevant sections was also filed.