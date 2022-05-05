Scooty rider killed after hit by cab in Kralpora Budgam

Srinagar, May 5: A scooty rider was killed after hit by a cab in Kralpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the scooty rider, Umar Sheikh a resident of Rawalpora area in uptown Srinagar, was hit by the cab at Kralpora Chadoora, resulting in critical injuries to him.
He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.
A police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.