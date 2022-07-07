Scooty rider, pillion killed in Kangan road accident

Ganderbal, Jul 7: A scooty rider and his pillion died after the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a cab near Margund area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday afternoon.
An official said that scooty bearing regd. No JK16B/3354 had a head on collision with the cab bearing regd no. Jk16- 2791 resulting on spot death of scooty rider namely Sameer Ahmad Khan, 24, son of Mohd Yousuf Khan of Kangan and pillion Muzaffar Ahmad Najar resident of Margund Kangan.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that they have registered a case under relevant sections of law in this regard, adding that the cab driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.